PYONGYANG, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) "successfully" conducted the test-firing of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The report said the test-launch was conducted by the DPRK's Academy of Defence Science on Tuesday morning.

"The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country's defense technology advancement and the Navy's underwater operational capabilities," the report said.

South Korea's military said Tuesday that Pyongyang fired a short-range missile believed to be an SLBM from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located, adding it flew about 590 kilometers at a top altitude of around 60 kilometers, according to a report of South Korean Yonhap news agency.

This is the eighth known major missile test by the DPRK so far this year, Yonhap reported.