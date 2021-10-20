Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
BEIJING, China: Three astronauts from China have arrived at the country's new space station, a major achievement for a national ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Tuesday, the Pak military's media wing revealed that Pakistan Navy spotted and barred an Indian submarine ...
MOSCOW, Russia: Production problems and other issues have caused millions of people in developing nations, from Latin America to the ...
BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia.Of note, citizens ...
SAN DIEGO, California: The Biden administration will return to a Trump-era border policy in which migrants will have to remain ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confiscated a record number of guns at airport check-ins in 2021.TSA ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shot higher on Tuesday on the back of strong earnings reports, particularly from ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has given the green light for the sale of e-cigarette products, ...
PARIS, France: Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate to run in next year's French presidential election, said if she is ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia rose on Tuesday in line with gains on other world markets overnight.Bourses ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant that assembles Apple's iPhones, will unveil three of their own electric vehicles this ...
BEIJING, China: Amid anoutlook for cold winter temperatures, China's quest for obtaining larger volumes of natural gas is expected to ...