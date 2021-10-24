Sun, 24 Oct 2021

International

US government warns Americans to avoid travel to Singapore

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel ...

In response to threats, Japan PM calls for greater military spending

TOKYO, Japan: During a televised debate with eight political leaders prior to the national elections on 31st October, Prime Minister ...

Eruption of Canary Island volcano sets new record

LA PALMA, Canary Islands: Officials in the Canary Islands said there are no signs that the eruption of a volcano, ...

British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe loses appeal in Iran

LONDON, ENGLAND: A British-Iranian woman arrested and jailed in 2016, has had her court appeal rejected by Iranian authorities.Aid worker ...

China law would hold parents responsible for children's behaviorconduc

BEIJING, China: China will consider draft legislation, entitled the Family Education Promotion Law, to punish parents if their children exhibit ...

Nations in South Pacific shifting allegiance from Australia to China

In the wake of the AUKUS deal, Beijing's hosting of a summit involving many tiny Pacific countries is significant. It ...

Business

Sinclair nationwide tv network shut down by ransomware attack

HUNT VALLEY, Maryland: An outage on 16th October that affected Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates many local TV stations across ...

In spite of parts shortages, Tesla reports $1.62 billion profit in Q3

PALO ALTO, California: Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion ...

US supply chain woes includes shortage of 80,000 truck drivers

ARLINGTON, Virginia: American Trucking Association (ATA) President Chris Spear said there are 80,000 fewer drivers than needed, as reported by ...

Russia says more gas to Europe after approval of Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia has indicated that in exchange for increasing gas supplies to Europe to ease the current energy crisis, ...

Mixed day on U.S. markets, Nasdaq the biggest loser, down 147 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones advancing, while the Nasdaq Composite ...

Rise in gas prices forces utility companies to return to coal

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. power companies are increasing their coal consumption due to surging natural gas prices, dealing a blow to ...

