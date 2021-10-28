Thu, 28 Oct 2021

Fair in Statesville

International

Moldova declares emergency as gas jumps from $550 to $790 per thousand

CHIINU, Moldova: To help ease gas shortages caused by rising global energy prices, Moldova's parliament has approved a government-requested state ...

As Covid returns, Austria warns of lockdown for unvaccinated

VIENNA, Austria: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said unvaccinated people in the country could face new lockdown restrictions, as COVID-19 cases ...

Germany reports 15,145 new infections in one day, highest since May

BERLIN, Germany: On Saturday, Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases since mid-May, rising from 95 to 100 ...

South African elephant kills poacher, chases off hunters

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa: An elephant has trampled a suspected poacher to death in South Africa's Kruger National Park, ...

As Covid infections, deaths rise, Moscow closing schools, businesses

MOSCOW, Russia: As Russia recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the pandemic began in 2020, beginning ...

4,000 pound sunfish is largest ever seen by experts

Autonomous Ceuta, Spain: A 4,000 pound sunfish was released after being caught in a fishing net off of autonomous Ceuta, ...

Business

Officials warn that Russians continue hacking American computers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Microsoft announced on Monday that Nobelium, the Russian hackers behind the successful 2020 breach of ...

U.S. stocks struggle, Dow & S&P 500 retreat from record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Wednesday, despite strong gains earlier in the day ...

After being grounded during Covid, Airbus A380 to fly again

SINGAPORE: After mothballing the enormous Airbus A380 during the tourism lockdown of 2020, some airlines have announced that they will ...

Blue Origin space station plans call for use in research and tourism

SEATTLE, Washington: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is planning on launching a commercial-purpose space station, dubbed "Orbital Reef," to be used ...

Asian stock markets get boring, traders take day off

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia faced headwinds on Wednesday, however damage was kept to a minimum.In Australia, the ...

California encouraged to restore and expand natural carbon sinks

SAN DIEGO, California -- Ninety percent of California's wetlands are gone, and the movement to restore them has taken on ...

Movie Review

The Haunting
Haunting