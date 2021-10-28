Thu, 28 Oct 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
45
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
24 executed for starting lethal wildfires in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria: The Syrian Ministry of Justice has announced that 24 people convicted of lighting last year's devastating wildfires, which ...

Moldova declares emergency as gas jumps from $550 to $790 per thousand

CHIINU, Moldova: To help ease gas shortages caused by rising global energy prices, Moldova's parliament has approved a government-requested state ...

As Covid returns, Austria warns of lockdown for unvaccinated

VIENNA, Austria: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said unvaccinated people in the country could face new lockdown restrictions, as COVID-19 cases ...

Germany reports 15,145 new infections in one day, highest since May

BERLIN, Germany: On Saturday, Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases since mid-May, rising from 95 to 100 ...

South African elephant kills poacher, chases off hunters

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa: An elephant has trampled a suspected poacher to death in South Africa's Kruger National Park, ...

As Covid infections, deaths rise, Moscow closing schools, businesses

MOSCOW, Russia: As Russia recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the pandemic began in 2020, beginning ...

Business

Section
Nikkei 225 drops 278 points as Asian stocks flounder

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were unwanted on Thursday. All the major indices edged lower.In Japan, the Nikkei ...

Top Dubai developer commences sale of 700 off-plan apartments

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai-based property developer Meydan has unveiled the first phase of what it has designated Canal Front Residences, ...

Officials warn that Russians continue hacking American computers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Microsoft announced on Monday that Nobelium, the Russian hackers behind the successful 2020 breach of ...

U.S. stocks struggle, Dow & S&P 500 retreat from record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Wednesday, despite strong gains earlier in the day ...

After being grounded during Covid, Airbus A380 to fly again

SINGAPORE: After mothballing the enormous Airbus A380 during the tourism lockdown of 2020, some airlines have announced that they will ...

Blue Origin space station plans call for use in research and tourism

SEATTLE, Washington: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is planning on launching a commercial-purpose space station, dubbed "Orbital Reef," to be used ...

Movie Review

The Highwaymen
Highwaymen