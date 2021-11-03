Wed, 03 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

International

How Swedish, UK and U.S. governments' manipulated justice systems

When I first saw Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison, in 2019, shortly after he had been dragged from his refuge ...

Girl 4, abducted in Western Australia for nearly 3 weeks is rescued

PERTH, Western Australia - 4-year old Cleo Smith, the young girl who captured the hearts of a nation, and who ...

Testing requirements to be part of rules for travelers entering US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has issued orders containing details of new U.S. international travel policies, as borders will again ...

Origins of mystery mummies found in China desert revealed

XINJIANG, China: The ancestry of hundreds of mummified bodies buried in boats in an inhospitable desert region of northwest China ...

Central America moving away from rule of law and judicial independence

Central American countries are falling like dominoes into authoritarianism. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has

US top general: China's hypersonic missile test a 'Sputnik moment"

WASHINGTON D.C.: Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has said that China's hypersonic missile test, ...

Business

Asian stocks mostly lower after Chinese premier's warning on economy

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Concern about China's economy, and in particular a warning by Premier Li Keqiang that the economy ...

Staffing problems continue to plague America's chain restaurants

WASHINGTON D.C.: America's largest restaurant chains are still having significant problems in recruiting staff, resulting in an inability to fully ...

Dow Jones jumps 139 points as Wall Street records keep breaking

NEW YORK, New York - It was all one-way trading as U.S. stocks continued to roar on Tuesday with all ...

Chicago could open first casino after receiving proposals from gamers

CHICAGO, Illinois: Five developers have submitted proposals to operate the first casino to be opened in Chicago. City officials hope ...

Germany to use dogs to sniff out protected wildlife

BERLIN, Germany: On Tuesday, Germany's Deutsche Bahn railroad (DB) said it is training sniffer dogs to detect protected wildlife, such ...

Staffing, weather force American Air to cancel, delay 1,300 flights

FORT WORTH, Texas: Nearly 1,300 American Airlines flights were canceled or delayed across the United States this weekend. Airline officials ...

