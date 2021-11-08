Mon, 08 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

International

Chinese faces 60 years in prison for spying on US aviation industry

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American ...

US orders agencies to act to prevent hacking within two weeks

WASHINGTON D.C.: After multiple breaches of government networks, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a directive ...

Poor countries to benefit from WHO approval of India's Covaxin

PARIS, France: The World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of the Indian-made Covid vaccine Covaxin, allowing its distribution ...

Covid vaccinations begin for children in United States aged 5 to 11

WASHINGTON D.C.: Schoolchildren aged 5 to 11 years old in the U.S. started receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, ...

Major expansion of Galapagos with 60,000 sq km marine reserve

GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, Ecuador: Ecuador's announcement that it will expand the marine reserve around the Galapagos islands by 60,000-square kilometers has ...

College at Oxford renamed after donation from Vietnamese billionaire

OXFORD, England: Linacre College at the University of Oxford has announced that it will change its name to honor Vietnam's ...

Business

MGM to sell 30-year old Mirage in Las Vegas; keeps other Strip casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: MGM Resorts has announced plans to hand over the operations of its Las Vegas reosrt, the three-decade-old ...

Change in laws allows Google News to return to Spain

MADRID, Spain: After Spain introduced a Royal Decree changing its copyright laws, Google News will once again be available in ...

In spite of $3.4bn loss, Aer Lingus sees profits return in summer 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland: IAG, owner of Aer Lingus, anticipates posting a $3.4 billion loss in 2021. IAG also owns British Airways ...

Shortages blamed for U.S. productivity at lowest in 40 years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The third quarter of 2021 saw U.S. labor market productivity plunge, dropping to its lowest ...

Company struggles to stock store shelves for new weight loss med

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that ...

Restrictions imposed by China forces Yahoo to leave country

SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the ...

