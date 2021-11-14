Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Congress has announced a new mandate requiring automakers to find an electronic solution to stop drunk ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence ...
PARIS, France: On Monday, France's Catholic Church announced it will raise funds by selling real estate and even taking out ...
ABU DHABI, UAE: Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has issued a new law related to divorce, ...
MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new ...
POMPEII, Italy: The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy has announced that a well-preserved room, once inhabited by slaves, has been ...
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it has begun using fully driverless trucks from Silicon Valley start-up Gatik to deliver ...
LONDON, England: Supply chain disruptions saw UK economic growth slowing between July and September, latest government figures show.As Britain emerged ...
GLASGOW, Scotland: In a pre-recorded speech aired at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe, dressed ...
NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears were put aside by investors on Wall Street Friday, as major indices racked ...
MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: California's Bay Area was the most expensive postal zip code in the USA for the fifth year ...