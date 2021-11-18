Thu, 18 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
47
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After 1,900 mile journey from Antarctica, penguin found in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: A rare penguin wandered some 2,000 miles from Antarctica and been found in New Zealand.The penguin, named ...

Mentally disabled girl caged for six years in Rajbari, Bangladesh

RAJBARI, Bangladesh - A nine-year-old mentally disabled girl has been held captive in a cage for six years in Rajbari. ...

After 20 years studying, 89 year-old student earns physics PhD in USA

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: Manfred Steiner, 89, has completed his journey of two-decades, earning his PhD and becoming a physicist. Steiner ...

Ohio bank robber who stole $200,000 identified after death

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Six months after his death, a man who became one of America's most wanted fugitives after robbing a ...

Danish sculptor looks to take back Tiananmen statue from Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Jens Galschiot, the Danish sculptor who created a statue commemorating pro-democracy protesters killed during China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, ...

Suu Kyi faces decades behind bars for election fraud

YANGON, Myanmar - According to a state media report published on Tuesday, Aung San Suu Kyi once called the darling ...

Business

Section
Airbus says plans to build 39,000 new aircraft by 2040 to meet demands

PARIS, France: Airbus has said that it predicts a demand for 39,000 new aircraft over the next two decades, with ...

Japanese stock market leads Asian bourses lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia stalled on Thursday, with little movement in either direction on most bourses.The U.S. ...

Shortages of bottles, ingredients threaten exports of Spanish wines

MADRID, Spain: Businesses, restaurants and bars in Spain are reporting shortages of the country's famed wines.Following the reopening of the ...

Australia to provide Agritech training to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Earlier this week, Australia and Pakistan agreed to reexamine trade laws for importing and exporting fruits and ...

Across the board losses for U.S. stocks Wednesday, Nasdaq down 52

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks fell across the board in the United States on Wednesday as inflation fears took ...

Drivers in shock as California gas reaches high of $4.76 per gallon

LOS ANGELES, California: As the Thanksgiving travel season approaches, California drivers are in for a shock. For gasoline reached an ...

Movie Review

Visions of Eight