Sat, 20 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

International

Storm in Egypt washes up scorpions, 500 treated for stings

ASWAN, Egypt: A rare storm in Egypt has caused flash floods in the southern city of Aswan, killing three members ...

Russian anti-satellite missile test spreads dangerous space debris

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has condemned Russia for destroying one of its own satellites with a missile.The Russians tested the ...

Following controversial marriage, Japanese princess arrives in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Mako Komuro, a Japanese princess who gave up her royal title to marry a commoner, ...

US teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns

LEESBURG, Virgina: An elementary physical education teacher has won a court battle against his Virginia school district, which had suspended ...

Russia, with only 40% vaccinated, sees daily Covid deaths reach 1,941

MOSCOW, Russia: With the number of COVID-19 cases reaching over 9 million, Russia has reported a new record number of ...

After 1,900 mile journey from Antarctica, penguin found in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: A rare penguin wandered some 2,000 miles from Antarctica and been found in New Zealand.The penguin, named ...

Business

Walmart food sales up 10% in Q3, 2021 projections increased

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a surprisingly strong quarter, Walmart has raised its 2021 financial projections.The company has also ...

Months-long delay expected for Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

BERLIN, Germany: Germany has delayed approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that runs from Russia to ...

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumps 147 points on new stimulus plan

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets rallied on Friday, although the Hong Kong bourse lagged.Japan's Nikkei 225 was boosted ...

Netherlands in uproar as Royal Dutch Shell to relocate to UK

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has announced a major overhaul to its legal and tax structure, which will ...

Frustrated US consumers struggle with 11.9% increase in meat prices

WASHINGTON, DC - October costs to U.S. consumers seeking to purchase meat, poultry, and fish jumped 11.9 percent, compared to ...

American stock markets in quagmire, U.S. dollar corrects

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were all over the place on Thursday as investors weighed up a number ...

Movie Review

