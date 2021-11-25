Thu, 25 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

COVID-19 restrictions spark riots in Guadeloupe

BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe: Protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third consecutive day on the Caribbean island ...

After opening Taiwan office, China downgrades relations with Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania: China has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania from ambassador to charge d'affaires level, in retaliation for Lithuania ...

Following tennis star Peng Shuai's disappearance, China blacks out CNN

BEIJING, China: China is blocking CNN's coverage of the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai, according to network officials.Peng Shuai ...

Cuba locks activists into homes to prevent protests

HAVANA, Cuba: Cuban activists report being forcibly locked inside their homes, amidst a government clampdown on opposition protests on the ...

Teenage shooter Rittenhouse meets with former President Trump

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - Former President Donald Trump has defended acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, who has been prosecuted over the ...

China blocks Filipino ships, fires water cannons in South China Seas

MANILA, Philippines: The contested South China Seas again heated up this week as Chinese coast guard ships blocked two Philippines ...

Business

Stocks in Asia steady despite South Korean, New Zealand rate spikes

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks weathered the heightening yield regime which appears to be gaining momentum.On Thursday South Korea's ...

First print of US Constitution sells for $43 million

New York City, New York: Chicago hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin bought a rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution ...

Severe cold could again trigger Texas electricity outages: officials

AUSTIN, Texas: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has warned that Texas could again suffer power failures, in the ...

U.S. stocks sidelined as greenback makes big gains

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks steadied on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of the holidays.There were little moves in either ...

CVS announces closure of 900 pharmacies, Dollar General to benefit

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island: Due to traditional pharmacies being on the decline, CVS, America's largest drug store chain, plans to close ...

Ford maintains stake in Rivian, end joint work on electric vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: Electric truck manufacturer Rivian and Detroit auto giant Ford will no longer collaborate to develop an electric vehicle, ...

Movie Review

A Raisin in the Sun
Raisin in the Sun