Mon, 29 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

International

People in La Palma told to lockdown as lava flow reaches ocean

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, LA Palma: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma have ordered residents of three ...

Under new security law, Hong Kong independence leader sent to jail

HONG KONG: Tony Chung, former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism, was sentenced to 43 months in prison after ...

Hard hit by Covid variant, Asia reports more people now vaccinated

SINGAPORE: Three months after Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, just 11 percent of its population had received at least one ...

El Salvador plans to locate Bitcoin city at base of volcano

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base ...

US announces that 95% of federal workers vaccinated

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 95 percent of U.S. federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or ...

Of 32 scholarships, 22 awarded to US women as Rhodes scholars for 2022

OXFORD, England: The Rhodes Trust has announced the 2022 class of U.S. Rhodes scholars, which includes the largest number of ...

Business

Indian government to ban purchase of cryptocurrencies

NEW DELHI, India: India will introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament that could block the use of ...

As talks stall, French fishermen threaten to block delivery of fish

PARIS, France: In protesting the UK's refusal to grant more licenses to fish in British waters, French fishermen said this ...

To lower gas prices, Biden releases 50 mln barrels from reserves

WASHINGTON D.C.: To encourage a drop in sky-high gasoline prices, President Biden said the Department of Energy will release 50 ...

Google pays Ireland $245 million in unpaid corporation taxes

DUBLIN, Ireland: Google Ireland has reached agreement with Irish tax officials to pay over $245 million in unpaid corporation taxes ...

Vonage sells to Ericsson for $6.2 billon in merger of tech giants

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: In a $6.2 billion agreement, Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is purchasing U.S. cloud communications company Vonage, in ...

Solar energy-water deal between Israel, Jordan called 'significant'

DUBAI, UAE: Israel and Jordan have signed what is being labeled a most significant cooperation agreement to construct a major ...

Movie Review

Police Story (Ging chaat goo si)