Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt opened its 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes to the public this week, in a swanky ceremony, after over ...
BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya's High National Elections Committee has disqualified Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, from ...
SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, LA Palma: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma have ordered residents of three ...
HONG KONG: Tony Chung, former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism, was sentenced to 43 months in prison after ...
SINGAPORE: Three months after Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, just 11 percent of its population had received at least one ...
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: With agricultural costs being driven to new highs due to a shortfall of nitrogen fertilizer worldwide, farming communities ...
NEW DELHI, India: India will introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament that could block the use of ...
PARIS, France: In protesting the UK's refusal to grant more licenses to fish in British waters, French fishermen said this ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: To encourage a drop in sky-high gasoline prices, President Biden said the Department of Energy will release 50 ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Google Ireland has reached agreement with Irish tax officials to pay over $245 million in unpaid corporation taxes ...
STOCKHOLM, Sweden: In a $6.2 billion agreement, Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is purchasing U.S. cloud communications company Vonage, in ...