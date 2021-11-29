Mon, 29 Nov 2021

News

Fair in Statesville

International

After decades of work, Egypt to open 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes

CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt opened its 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes to the public this week, in a swanky ceremony, after over ...

Libyan officials disqualify Gadhafi son from running for president

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya's High National Elections Committee has disqualified Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, from ...

People in La Palma told to lockdown as lava flow reaches ocean

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, LA Palma: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma have ordered residents of three ...

Under new security law, Hong Kong independence leader sent to jail

HONG KONG: Tony Chung, former leader of Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism, was sentenced to 43 months in prison after ...

Hard hit by Covid variant, Asia reports more people now vaccinated

SINGAPORE: Three months after Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, just 11 percent of its population had received at least one ...

El Salvador plans to locate Bitcoin city at base of volcano

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base ...

Business

Food prices could reach record highs due to jump in fertilizer prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: With agricultural costs being driven to new highs due to a shortfall of nitrogen fertilizer worldwide, farming communities ...

Indian government to ban purchase of cryptocurrencies

NEW DELHI, India: India will introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament that could block the use of ...

As talks stall, French fishermen threaten to block delivery of fish

PARIS, France: In protesting the UK's refusal to grant more licenses to fish in British waters, French fishermen said this ...

To lower gas prices, Biden releases 50 mln barrels from reserves

WASHINGTON D.C.: To encourage a drop in sky-high gasoline prices, President Biden said the Department of Energy will release 50 ...

Google pays Ireland $245 million in unpaid corporation taxes

DUBLIN, Ireland: Google Ireland has reached agreement with Irish tax officials to pay over $245 million in unpaid corporation taxes ...

Vonage sells to Ericsson for $6.2 billon in merger of tech giants

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: In a $6.2 billion agreement, Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is purchasing U.S. cloud communications company Vonage, in ...

