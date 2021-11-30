Tue, 30 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

International

Despite 89% vaccinated, Portugal reinstates some Covid restrictions

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal is reintroducing some pandemic restrictions, just two months after ending enforcement of them after the goal of ...

As Covid increases, France speeds up administering booster shots

PARIS, France: As new Covid cases are again on the rise, the government of France announced a plan to administer ...

US to set up another task force to look into UFO questions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: After officials in Washington D.C. admitted they could not explain the phenomena of UFO sightings, the U.S. government ...

After decades of work, Egypt to open 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes

CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt opened its 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes to the public this week, in a swanky ceremony, after over ...

Libyan officials disqualify Gadhafi son from running for president

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya's High National Elections Committee has disqualified Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, from ...

People in La Palma told to lockdown as lava flow reaches ocean

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, LA Palma: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma have ordered residents of three ...

Business

Section
Deliveries of GMC's Hummer electric pickup trucks starts December

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors will begin delivering its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, according to Duncan Aldred, U.S. ...

New Covid variant keeps Asian stocks on the defense

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian markets fell Monday, however, European bourses began picking up in early trading as debate raged ...

Amazon bypassing clogged US ports using hired ships

SEATTLE, Washington: In early November, the Olive Bay was docked in the port of Everett, Washington. Below its decks was ...

Food prices could reach record highs due to jump in fertilizer prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: With agricultural costs being driven to new highs due to a shortfall of nitrogen fertilizer worldwide, farming communities ...

Indian government to ban purchase of cryptocurrencies

NEW DELHI, India: India will introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament that could block the use of ...

As talks stall, French fishermen threaten to block delivery of fish

PARIS, France: In protesting the UK's refusal to grant more licenses to fish in British waters, French fishermen said this ...

Movie Review

