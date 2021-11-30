Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LISBON, Portugal: Portugal is reintroducing some pandemic restrictions, just two months after ending enforcement of them after the goal of ...
PARIS, France: As new Covid cases are again on the rise, the government of France announced a plan to administer ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: After officials in Washington D.C. admitted they could not explain the phenomena of UFO sightings, the U.S. government ...
CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt opened its 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes to the public this week, in a swanky ceremony, after over ...
BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya's High National Elections Committee has disqualified Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, from ...
SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, LA Palma: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma have ordered residents of three ...
DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors will begin delivering its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, according to Duncan Aldred, U.S. ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian markets fell Monday, however, European bourses began picking up in early trading as debate raged ...
SEATTLE, Washington: In early November, the Olive Bay was docked in the port of Everett, Washington. Below its decks was ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: With agricultural costs being driven to new highs due to a shortfall of nitrogen fertilizer worldwide, farming communities ...
NEW DELHI, India: India will introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament that could block the use of ...
PARIS, France: In protesting the UK's refusal to grant more licenses to fish in British waters, French fishermen said this ...