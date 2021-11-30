Tue, 30 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
26
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Turkish women gassed by police during women's rights demonstration

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish police in Istanbul fired tear gas on women demanding the country's re-adoption of a landmark international treaty ...

UK man receives 3D printed eyeball, appearance identical to good eye

LONDON, England: A British man made medical history last week when he received a 3D-printed eyeball."This new eye looks fantastic, ...

US Congressmen, in Taiwan, pledge support in struggle against China

TAIPEI, Taiwan: U.S. lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, in a bid to show support amidst Chinese threats ...

Despite 89% vaccinated, Portugal reinstates some Covid restrictions

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal is reintroducing some pandemic restrictions, just two months after ending enforcement of them after the goal of ...

As Covid increases, France speeds up administering booster shots

PARIS, France: As new Covid cases are again on the rise, the government of France announced a plan to administer ...

US to set up another task force to look into UFO questions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: After officials in Washington D.C. admitted they could not explain the phenomena of UFO sightings, the U.S. government ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia driven back by Omicron threat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Early optimism in Asia on Tuesday which sent stocks flying was punctured later by remarks from ...

To counter global shortage, Canada releases syrup reserves

QUEBEC, Canada: Following a 24 percent drop in the amount of maple syrup produced in Canada this year, an emergency ...

U.S. investors reassess, plough back into stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were bought back on Monday after a ferocious sell-off on Friday due to ...

Petition opposing Google Covid vaccine requirement signed by few staff

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: At least 600 Google employees have signed a petition calling upon the company to reverse its COVID-19 ...

Deliveries of GMC's Hummer electric pickup trucks starts December

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors will begin delivering its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, according to Duncan Aldred, U.S. ...

New Covid variant keeps Asian stocks on the defense

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian markets fell Monday, however, European bourses began picking up in early trading as debate raged ...

Movie Review

Darkman