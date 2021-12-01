Wed, 01 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
40
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Questions remain about freedom of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has said it "remains deeply concerned" that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai ...

As Barbados becomes Republic, role of British monarchy to end

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: In a colonial unshackling, Barbados will say goodbye to the British monarch, as the reign of Queen Elizabeth ...

Hesitant Europeans open Christmas markets with eye on Covid

FRANKFURT, Germany: A surge in new COVID-19 cases left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt's Christmas market, as well as ...

Turkish women gassed by police during women's rights demonstration

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish police in Istanbul fired tear gas on women demanding the country's re-adoption of a landmark international treaty ...

UK man receives 3D printed eyeball, appearance identical to good eye

LONDON, England: A British man made medical history last week when he received a 3D-printed eyeball."This new eye looks fantastic, ...

US Congressmen, in Taiwan, pledge support in struggle against China

TAIPEI, Taiwan: U.S. lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, in a bid to show support amidst Chinese threats ...

Business

Section
Biden gives OK to build wind farm off New York

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has announced that it is planning to construct a large-scale wind farm off Rhode Island, ...

Dow Jones loses 652 points in market reassessment of variant risks

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street shuddered again on Tuesday as fears of a new virus outbreak attributed to ...

US sees highest level of inflation since 1991, says Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON D.C.: US inflation has reached its highest level since 1991, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the ...

US gasoline price at $3.39 for Thanksgiving, up from $2.11 in 2020

Los Angeles, California: The price of gasoline in the United States during Thanksgiving was at least $1.20 per gallon more ...

Stocks in Asia driven back by Omicron threat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Early optimism in Asia on Tuesday which sent stocks flying was punctured later by remarks from ...

To counter global shortage, Canada releases syrup reserves

QUEBEC, Canada: Following a 24 percent drop in the amount of maple syrup produced in Canada this year, an emergency ...

Movie Review

Bringing Up Baby