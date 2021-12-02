PYONGYANG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The fourth plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, scheduled for late December, will review the current state policies and discuss work plans for the new year, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK on Wednesday, the KCNA said.

At the meeting, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the WPK, expressed satisfaction with the country's economic development of this year.

It is very encouraging that "positive changes" have been made in the overall state affairs as evidenced by the stable management of the state economy and successes in the agricultural and construction sectors, Kim said.

Next year will be an important one as we should "wage a very giant struggle as much as we did this year," Kim added.