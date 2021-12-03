TIANJIN, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Thursday agreed to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen practical cooperation in fields such as economy and trade, culture, and anti-epidemic efforts.

The consensus was made when Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held consultations with the ROK National Security Advisor Suh Hoon in Tianjin.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that this year and next are the China-ROK cultural exchange years determined by the two heads of state.

Noting that next year will be the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Yang said China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation and integrated development, enhance the friendship between the two peoples, and jointly build a more mature and stable China-ROK strategic and cooperative partnership.

China and ROK should work together to ensure the stability of the global supply chains and industrial chains, strengthen communication and coordination on regional cooperation, multilateral frameworks and global issues, and jointly promote the construction of a more just and reasonable global governance system, Yang said.

Yang also said that China is willing to work with all relevant parties to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and realizing long-term stability on the peninsula.

Suh Hoon said that the ROK attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges and deepening practical cooperation in various fields.

ROK will actively support China in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, the top security advisor added.

Suh Hoon said the ROK is willing to work with China to make unremitting efforts to maintain permanent peace on the peninsula, continue to advance regional cooperation and safeguard multilateralism.