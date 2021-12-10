Fri, 10 Dec 2021

300,000 Afghan refugees entered Iran in past three months

HERAT, Afghanistan: Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, Afghans, driven by desperation, are streaming across the border into Iran in ...

$500,000 payout for man who accidentally buys lottery ticket twice

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina: Scotty Thomas of North Carolina accidentally won the "Lucky for Life" lottery twice on the same day, ...

Myanmar: Junta soldiers burn dissidents to ashes

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing ...

Afghan boxers seek refuge in Serbia, careers in West

BELGRADE, Serbia: They practiced in secret and struggled to compete in an international tournament in Europe, but members of the ...

Responding to threats, Japan swiftly building its military

ENIWA, Japan On the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to ...

New York City mandates 3.7 million private workers to be vaccinated

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared that all employees working in New ...

Business

Section
Inflation data in Japan keeps Asian stock market buyers at bay

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Wholesale inflation data in Japan kept a lid on stock prices in Asia on Friday.Japan's wholesale ...

Volner, ranking Hungarian official, under investigation for bribery

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Hungarian chief of prosecution Peter Polt has put forth a request with the parliamentary speaker for waiving the ...

At 118 stories, Malaysia to boast 2nd tallest building in world

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The 118-story skyscraper measuring over 2,227 feet high has risen above the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.Set to ...

Dow Jones barely moves while sellers target tech sector

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were sold off sharply on Thursday, while the Dow ones industrials barely moved. ...

Top oil companies rake in $74 billion in past three months

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made ...

New era begins as DoorDash offers fast delivery in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, New York: DoorDash has begun offering 10 to 15-minute deliveries in New York City through its newly-launched ...

