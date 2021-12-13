Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LONDON, England: This holiday season, with the price of turkey, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding all rising, Christmas dinners in ...
PARIS, France: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned Russia that it would pay a "high political and economic price" ...
LAGOS, Nigeria: Gunmen killed 16 villagers during an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria, while kidnapping others. The attack ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The commander of the US Navy's SEAL Team 8 has died from injuries during what has been described ...
In a blow to journalism and free speech, the U.S. has won its appeal against the decision not to extradite ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: A snowstorm in Minnesota this week caused the reported crash of some 261 vehicles within an 18-hour period.The ...
WASHINGTON D.C: NASA has approved plans by Sierra Space, based in Louisville, and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, for construction of ...
LONDON, England: According to nightclub industry insiders, new UK rules requiring customers to present a COVID-19 pass or a negative ...
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court has found media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty, along with two other prominent democracy activists, ...
BOSTON, Massachusetts: Boston College has announced that works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 art ...
SEA TAC, Washington: Alaska Airlines has begun using an artificial intelligence (A.I.) program called Flyways to make journeys faster with ...
ABU DHABI, UAE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is home to major financial institutions, said its work week will ...