Groceries jump 3.4% in UK; public still stocking up for Christmas

LONDON, England: This holiday season, with the price of turkey, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding all rising, Christmas dinners in ...

New German Foreign Minister warns Russia not to invade Ukraine

PARIS, France: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned Russia that it would pay a "high political and economic price" ...

Nigeria reports gunmen kill 16 in attack on mosque

LAGOS, Nigeria: Gunmen killed 16 villagers during an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria, while kidnapping others. The attack ...

42 year old Navy SEAL commander dies in training accident

WASHINGTON D.C.: The commander of the US Navy's SEAL Team 8 has died from injuries during what has been described ...

Besieged Assange looks set to face U.S. justice system

In a blow to journalism and free speech, the U.S. has won its appeal against the decision not to extradite ...

Wild time as first Minnesota snow causes 261 vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: A snowstorm in Minnesota this week caused the reported crash of some 261 vehicles within an 18-hour period.The ...

Business

Sierra Space, Blue Origin developing space station for 2027

WASHINGTON D.C: NASA has approved plans by Sierra Space, based in Louisville, and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, for construction of ...

UK nightclub industry calls mandatory COVID-19 passports 'devastating'

LONDON, England: According to nightclub industry insiders, new UK rules requiring customers to present a COVID-19 pass or a negative ...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces prison term after conviction

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court has found media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty, along with two other prominent democracy activists, ...

Picasso, Cassatt works among art donated to Boston College museum

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Boston College has announced that works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 art ...

Alaska Air using AI to shorten flight time, reduce fuel consumption

SEA TAC, Washington: Alaska Airlines has begun using an artificial intelligence (A.I.) program called Flyways to make journeys faster with ...

Reflecting role as finance hub, UAE changes work week to Monday-Friday

ABU DHABI, UAE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is home to major financial institutions, said its work week will ...

