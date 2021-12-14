Tue, 14 Dec 2021

News RELEASES

International

Archeologists flock to UK farm after unearthing 1700 year-old mosaic

RUTLAND COUNTY, England: A chance discovery of a villa with a distinctive mosaic from primeval Roman times portraying glimpses of ...

Cambodia up in arms over U.S. embargo

WASHINGTON D.C.: Citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces, the U.S. ...

Corrupt US drugs agent gets long prison sentence for accepting bribes

TAMPA, Florida: Jos Irizarry, a once-highly recognized U.S. narcotics agent, has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal ...

Saying Amazon is anti-competitive, Italy imposes $1.28 billion fine

ROME, Italy: On Thursday, Italian antitrust regulator Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) fined Amazon $1.28 billion for ...

Earthquake swarm of 40 quakes hits waters off Oregon

PORTLAND Oregon: A swarm of more than 40 earthquakes, ranging from a magnitude 3.5 to 5.8, has rattled the coast ...

Space Station welcomes Japanese tourist for 12-day excursion

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has been launched on a Russian rocket to the International Space Station, to ...

Business

Ford says it will deliver 200,000 electric Mustang Mach-E's in 2023

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company will increase its production of the Mustang Mach-E, its first mainstream electric vehicle, in 2022, ...

Stocks in Asia lose ground but ASX holds steady

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia were generally lower on Tuesday, however the Australian market held steady on improving ...

Remote bank account opening launched by SBP

KARACHI, Pakistan - On Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced a new program called "Asaan Mobile Account" to ...

Costco seeks to boost online sales with discount program

SEATTLE, Washington: To compete with online shopping platforms, while adding value to its own annual membership fee of $60, Costco ...

Stock markets in U.S. tumble after UK Omicron scare

NEW YORK, New York - Lingering fears about the Covid variant Omicron kept investors in the U.S. on their toes ...

GM to partner in rare earth mining venture in N. America

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced a deal to mine rare earth metals for electric vehicles in North America.Under the ...

Movie Review

The Magnificent Ambersons
Magnificent Ambersons