Mon, 20 Dec 2021

News RELEASES

For 2nd Christmas, French ski resorts face loss of UK reservations

CHAMONIX, France: Reservations for a fully-booked Christmas season at French ski resorts have been canceled, as British travelers have been ...

United States Navy destroys drone ship in test of laser weapon

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy has successfully test fired a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Gulf ...

Germany expels diplomats after court rules Russia involved in murder

BERLIN, Germany - Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats following a court ruling that Moscow had ordered the 2019 murder ...

South African court finds no basis for medical release of ex-president

PRETORIA, South Africa: A South African court in Pretoria has ordered the country's former President, Jacob Zuma, to return to ...

2,500 flights in USA delayed by strong winds at Denver Airport

DENVER, Colorado: Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour swept through Denver on December 15, causing 2,500 flights to ...

Beginning in 2023, New York City bans gas in new buildings

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following smaller U.S. cities that are transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy, ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 dives 608 points, U.S. dollar in demand

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia recorded solid falls on Monday with futures trading suggesting sharp falls on Wall ...

Countries to see big jump in coal to generate electricity in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: Coal production is projected to set new records in 2022, with demand remaining high for the next few ...

Paris company suspends use of Tesla taxis following fatal crash

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi ...

White House announces program to recruit truck drivers

WASHINGTON D.C.: To recruit new truck drivers amidst the massive supply chain crisis and vaccine mandate backlash, U.S. President Joe ...

9,000 Starbucks cafes in U.S. yet to follow Buffalo cafe unionization

The iconic American coffee chain, Starbucks, employs hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 9,000 cafes nationwide in the United ...

For fifth day, Apple stock reaches new high

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Apple shares again hit new highs this week, extending a record run for a fifth ...

