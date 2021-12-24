Fri, 24 Dec 2021

14 dead, 51,000 evacuated after flooding in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Major flooding in Malaysia has resulted in at least 14 deaths, in addition to tens of thousands ...

Crews may have found 1887 time capsule in Robert E. Lee statue base

RICHMOND, Virginia: Virginia crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stood in ...

Foreign ministers meet to seek aid for destitute Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Islamic countries have met to discuss how to help Afghanistan avert economic collapse, which they stressed would have ...

British court orders Dubai ruler to pay $740m divorce settlement

LONDON, England: The multi-billionaire ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ...

Russia sends nuclear bombers on patrol over Belarus

MOSCOW, Russia: Highlighting its close defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with the West, Russia sent two Tu-22M3 strategic strike ...

Military kills 7 adults two children after air raid in Magway Region

MAGWAY, Myanmar - Members of a search and rescue team said they discovered the bodies of nine individuals, including two ...

Mixed end to week for Asian stocks, Nikkei 225 drops 16 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as traders prepared to down tools for the Christmas ...

European gas prices jump 70% as Russia cuts gas shipments

MOSCOW, Russia: Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas company, has reduced gas shipments to Europe, sending prices surging as the region faces ...

Royal Caribbean completes cruise after 48 Covid cases reported

MIAMI, Florida: Royal Caribbean cruise lines has announced that 48 passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 aboard its ...

Standard and Poor's 500 at record high as U.S. stocks surge again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks surged again on Thursday, the last day of trading prior to the Christmas ...

In bid to lower greenhouse gases, US announces new vehicle standards

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced strict new vehicle emissions standards to reduce greenhouse gasses, which ...

Low peppermint supplies cause U.S. candy cane shortage

NEW YORK CITY, New York: This holiday season, a peppermint supply shortage is resulting in much of the public purchasing ...

