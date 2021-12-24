Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Major flooding in Malaysia has resulted in at least 14 deaths, in addition to tens of thousands ...
RICHMOND, Virginia: Virginia crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stood in ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Islamic countries have met to discuss how to help Afghanistan avert economic collapse, which they stressed would have ...
LONDON, England: The multi-billionaire ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ...
MOSCOW, Russia: Highlighting its close defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with the West, Russia sent two Tu-22M3 strategic strike ...
MAGWAY, Myanmar - Members of a search and rescue team said they discovered the bodies of nine individuals, including two ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as traders prepared to down tools for the Christmas ...
MOSCOW, Russia: Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas company, has reduced gas shipments to Europe, sending prices surging as the region faces ...
MIAMI, Florida: Royal Caribbean cruise lines has announced that 48 passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 aboard its ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks surged again on Thursday, the last day of trading prior to the Christmas ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced strict new vehicle emissions standards to reduce greenhouse gasses, which ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: This holiday season, a peppermint supply shortage is resulting in much of the public purchasing ...