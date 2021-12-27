Mon, 27 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
73
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Child's fingers found among burnt bodies in Karenni State, Myanmar

KARENNI STATE, Myanmar - According to villagers and an anti-junta armed resistance group stationed in the area, the remains of ...

Save the Children staff missing after Myanmar slaughter on Friday

KAYAH State, Myanmar - After Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers on Saturday, two members of the international humanitarian organization ...

Tiananmen Square statue taken down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in ...

Jhalakathi launch inferno: 41 confirmed dead, many still missing

JHALAKATHI, Bangladesh At least 41 people were killed in a horrific fire at a Barguna-bound launch on the Sugandha River ...

Census says taxes, crime driving exit from California, Illinois, NY

WASHINGTON D.C.: Red states, such as Texas and Florida, are increasing in population, while blue states are shrinking during the ...

Russia's RT German taken off air within days of launch

BERLIN, Germany: The new German-language broadcast from RT, Russia's international television station, was taken off the air days after its ...

Business

Section
New stats show UK economic growth slowed down before Omicron struck

LONDON, England: The UK economy slowed in July and September, according to newly released figures. During the third quarter before ...

Musk to pay $11 billion in taxes this year, most ever paid in America

AUSTIN, Texas: Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has said that he will pay $11 billion in taxes this year, ...

US economy grew 2.3 percent in Q3

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Commerce Department has reported that during the third quarter of 2021 the U.S. economy grew by 2.3 ...

Tesla driver turns on games while driving, forcing investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.: An investigation has begun by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following a report that Tesla ...

China Mobile, world's largest operator, to be listed in Shanghai

BEIJING, China: The world's largest mobile network operator, China Mobile, seeks to raise $8.8 billion when its shares become listed ...

For first time, union to represent fast-food workers in US

VANCOUVER, Washington: After voting to ratify a labor contract, workers at five Burgerville restaurants became the first fast-food employees in ...

Movie Review

The Flood
Flood