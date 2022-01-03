NEW DELHI -- India on Monday morning started vaccinating children aged 15 to 18 against COVID-19 amid fears of a surge in infections of the Omicron variant.

India's federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared photographs of children getting vaccinated to mark the beginning of the inoculation campaign, and urged India's children to get vaccinated at the earliest date. (India-Vaccination-Children)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his administration will not stop efforts to institutionalize sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula until his single five-year term ends in May.

Moon made the remark in his final New Year's speech, saying South Korea still has a long way to go for relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). (South Korea-DPRK-Peace Talk)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- The oath-taking ceremony for 90 members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) began at 11:00 a.m. local time Monday at the Chamber of the LegCo Complex.

The lawmakers, one by one, began to take an oath to uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR and swear allegiance to the HKSAR after jointly singing the national anthem of China together with HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the oath administrator. (Hong Kong-LegCo-Oath)

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out the government funding free rapid coronavirus tests.

Morrison said on Monday that the federal government cannot afford to continue spending on preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the same rate it did in 2020 and 2021. (Australia-COVID-19)