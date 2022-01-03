Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
PALPA, Nepal - When a bus drove off the road in Palpa's Ribdikot Rural Municipality on Sunday morning, seven people ...
TEXARKANA, Texas: Residents of Texarkana reported that fish fell from the skies on December 29, landing on sidewalks, atop cars ...
LONDON, England: After being silenced during four years of renovations, Big Ben's bells could be heard at midnight on New ...
TORONTO, Canada: Canada has announced that it will take in female Afghan judges and their families, who have been living ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Belgium has reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions, paving the way for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and ...
ATHENS, Greece: Greek health minister Thanos Plevris banned music from being played at all commercial venues during 2022 New Year's ...
BEIJING, China: The spread of Covid and lockdown requirements in the Chinese city of Xi'an is threatening to slow the ...
ROME, Italy: Italy's highest administrative court has prevented McDonald's from building a fast-food restaurant close to a historic site. The ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia has lifted its ban on carrying passengers on Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, three years after one crashed ...
LONDON, England: Millions of British families will suffer through the "year of the squeeze" in 2022, the Resolution Foundation, a ...
LOS ANGELES, California: According to a new forecast by GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and energy demand, U.S. ...
LONDON, England: In 2021, the UK witnessed a 71 percent drop in both inbound and outbound international flights due to ...