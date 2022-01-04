Tue, 04 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Spreading wildfires blamed for destruction of 1000 Colorado homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado: Major wildfires in Colorado have spread. with the help of 105 mph winds, destroying some 1,000 homes, ...

In long-promised move, Germany takes step to close nuclear plants

BERLIN, Germany: One year before it halts its decades-long use of nuclear power, Germany has shut down three of the ...

Palpa, Nepal bus crash: Overspeed kills seven, injures 16

PALPA, Nepal - When a bus drove off the road in Palpa's Ribdikot Rural Municipality on Sunday morning, seven people ...

Fish fall on Texarkana, Texas, not for first time

TEXARKANA, Texas: Residents of Texarkana reported that fish fell from the skies on December 29, landing on sidewalks, atop cars ...

London crowds gather to hear Big Ben ring to mark New Year's

LONDON, England: After being silenced during four years of renovations, Big Ben's bells could be heard at midnight on New ...

Canada to settle Afghan judges, gays, families

TORONTO, Canada: Canada has announced that it will take in female Afghan judges and their families, who have been living ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks jump sharply, Apple capitalization hits $3 trillion

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street kicked the New Year off in style Monday sending the Dow Jones and ...

US Post Service praised for 2021 holiday service after failing in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Postal Service has avoided a repeat of the 2020 holiday shipping season, reporting, along with several ...

Covid lockdown in Xi'an, China could further harm world chip supplies

BEIJING, China: The spread of Covid and lockdown requirements in the Chinese city of Xi'an is threatening to slow the ...

Rome court rules McDonald's cannot open at historic sites

ROME, Italy: Italy's highest administrative court has prevented McDonald's from building a fast-food restaurant close to a historic site. The ...

Indonesia grants Boeing approval to restore 737 Max flights

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia has lifted its ban on carrying passengers on Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, three years after one crashed ...

Fuel, food, housing costs to 'squeeze' British, says think tank

LONDON, England: Millions of British families will suffer through the "year of the squeeze" in 2022, the Resolution Foundation, a ...

