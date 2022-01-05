SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile Wednesday, South Korea and Japan reported, Pyongyang's first weapons test of the new year.

The North fired what appeared to be a single ballistic missile from an inland area toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said. The missile traveled for about 500 kilometers, according to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

No further details were available. North Korea typically announces its launches in state-run newspapers the following day.

It is North Korea's first launch since October, when it tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile. The North has frequently tested short-range ballistic missiles since mid-2019, shortly after nuclear negotiations between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump broke down.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Wednesday the launches are "truly regrettable." South Korea's National Security Council, which held an emergency meeting, also expressed its concerns and emphasized the need to quickly resume talks with North Korea.

The test comes just days after Kim delivered an end-of-year speech that provided few hints about North Korea's foreign policy direction for this year. Although Kim mostly focused on plans to jump start his country's economy, he also pledged to continue bolstering national defenses to deal with an "unstable" international situation.

That comment amounted to Kim giving the "signal to resume provocations," tweeted Jean Lee, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center, a Washington-based research organization.

However, it is not clear how far Kim is willing to go with the provocations. Since 2017, North Korea has refrained from launching any longer-range missiles or conducting nuclear tests, which would risk a firm response by the United States.

North Korea is prohibited from any ballistic missile activity, including launches of any range, by a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions. But since 2019, the U.S. has downplayed the North's short-range launches, presumably to preserve the possibility for future talks.

North Korea has ignored repeated offers by the United States to restart negotiations, saying Washington must first drop its "hostile policy."

At various points, North Korea has demanded the United States end joint military exercises with its ally, South Korea. It has also called for the U.S. to withdraw troops from the Korean Peninsula. The United States has approximately 28,000 troops in South Korea - a remnant of the 1950s Korean War, which ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price repeated the U.S. offer to hold talks with North Korea, also known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We've made this point repeatedly - but we have no hostile intent towards the DPRK. We are prepared to meet without preconditions. We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach," Price said at a briefing.