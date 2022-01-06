Thu, 06 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

US Navy fires top officers over sexual harassment investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy announced this week that it has replaced the top two officers in charge of the ...

Doctor-supervised assisted suicide becomes legal in Austria

VIENNA, Austria: A law allowing assisted suicide came into force in Austria on January 1.Under the new law, which was ...

Forced quarantines cause British Air to suspend Hong Kong flights

LONDON, England: Following reports that more of its crew members were forced to quarantine in a government centre, British Airways ...

Bicycling New York mayor Eric Adams vows to be of the people

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A picture of newly elected Mayor Eric Adams biking to work on January 2, wearing ...

Dangerous tradition as 874 cars burn in France on New Year's Eve

PARIS, France: The French police reported that 874 cars were set on fire on New Year's Eve around the country.However, ...

Green agenda further adopted by French government with new regulations

PARIS, France: From 2022, French consumers will be encouraged to adopt more environmentally friendly habits as part of new regulations ...

Turkey strains as energy prices soar, inflation continues

ISTANBUL, Turkey: According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at ...

Denmark looks to hydrogen to power domestic air travel by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Denmark has announced that it will do away with fossil fuel used in all domestic flight operations by ...

Asian stocks on the defense as collapse of China Evergrande looms

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after making solid gains.China's markets, including ...

UK post-Christmas sales footfall declines due to Omicron fears

LONDON, England: Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 amidst the surge of the Omicron variant, the number of shoppers taking ...

China Covid restrictions cause Cathay Pacific to cancel cargo flights

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific has suspended its long-haul freight and cargo flights to Hong Kong due to what it calls ...

Another record-breaking day on Wall Street, Dow closes at new high

NEW YORK, New York - It was another record-breaking day on Wall Street Tuesday as investors pushed industrial stocks higher."The ...

