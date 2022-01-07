Fri, 07 Jan 2022

Haiti seeks gang members who attacked PM when leaving church

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaves after a shootout on January 1 between ...

Schools, indoor dining, gyms closed Jan. 5 in Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, Canada: Due to a record number of COVID-19 infections fueled by the ultra-contagious Omicron variant, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ...

Yuzhou, China, city of 1.1 million, locked down due to Covid

YUZHOU, China: China has imposed a lockdown in Yuzhou, the second city in China to be ordered into a complete ...

World's No. 1 tennis player in captivity, Australian Open plans dashed

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being held in detention in Australia, reportedly ...

US mobile carriers postpone 5G service due to airlines' warnings

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon have delayed introducing 5G services nationwide due to concerns voiced by airlines ...

US Navy fires top officers over sexual harassment investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy announced this week that it has replaced the top two officers in charge of the ...

U.S. stock markets continue downward trajectory, Dow drops 171 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks remained on the defensive Thursday, a day after recording major falls across the ...

Inflation in Turkey now at 36%, a 19 year high

ANKARA, Turkey: In December, Turkey's annual inflation rate reached a 19-year high of more than 36 percent, underscoring the country's ...

Kenya reports 10% 3rd quarter GDP growth

NAIROBI, Kenya: Kenya's real GDP grew by 9.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021 due to the easing of ...

Asian stock markets reel as Japanese and Australian markets tumble

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Japanese and Australian sharemarkets have dived on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar has rocketed higher.Share ...

New Mercedes electric auto to travel 620 miles between charges

STUTTGART, Germany: Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQXX, a new all-electric auto which can travel 620 miles on a single charge, ...

Simplified US labeling of genetically modified foods began Jan. 1

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has introduced changes to labels at grocery stores for genetically modified foods, ...

