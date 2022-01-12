RIO DE JANEIRO -- At least 10 people were killed in the past 24 hours after heavy rains in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, and more than 13,000 people were forced to leave their homes, the regional civil defense authorities said Tuesday.

Among the victims, five were from the same family traveling by car in the capital Belo Horizonte metropolitan region. (Brazil-Rainfall)

- - - -

LA PAZ -- Bolivia's Vice President David Choquehuanca and six ministers tested positive for COVID-19, the government said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Presidency confirmed the infections, but said the officials were in stable condition and complying with corresponding treatment. (Bolivia-Coronavirus-Officials)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has test-fired a hypersonic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported early Wednesday local time.

The test-fire was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science on Tuesday, the report said. (DPRK-Missile-Fire)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The global economy is on track to grow by downwardly revised 4.1 percent this year amid new waves of the pandemic, rising inflation and continued supply chain bottlenecks, the World Bank Group said in its latest Global Economic Prospects released on Tuesday.

The global outlook is "clouded by various downside risks," including renewed COVID-19 outbreaks due to new virus variants, the possibility of unanchored inflation expectations, and financial stress in a context of record-high debt levels, according to the semiannual report. (World Bank-Global Economy-2022)