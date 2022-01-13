Thu, 13 Jan 2022

International

After years without rabies deaths, US sees slight jump in 2021

ATLANTA, Georgia: Three Americans, including a child who contracted rabies after being exposed to bats, died over a six-week period ...

Israeli HC to concur with IDF on death of 4 children on beach in Gaza

Israel's High Court of Justice is expected to support a decision to end an investigation into the bombing of several ...

Poland accuses EU of "illegal demands" over disciplining judges

WARSAW, Poland: Ahead of an 11th January European Union (EU) deadline for Warsaw to inform Brussels of how and when ...

US, Japan in joint declaration to respond to China's military threats

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States and Japan have expressed their concern over China's growing military power, and pledged to work ...

Three helicopters grabbed by Spanish police in drug arrests

MADRID, Spain: Spanish police have announced that they have arrested smugglers who transported drugs from Morocco to Spain using three ...

Opponents of new vaccine pass take to streets of France

PARIS, France: More than 105,000 people took part in protests throughout France on January 8 to voice their opposition to ...

Business

Section
Airbus delivers over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021

PARIS, France: Airbus delivered over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021, according to industry sources.Earlier this week, Reuters reported that ...

Share markets in Asia close solidly higher, Nikkei 225 adds 543 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was all smiles on Asian stock markets on Wednesday as the major indices rocketed higher.The ...

At 6.5 miles, China opens its longest underwater tunnel

BEIJING, China: Following some four years of construction, China has opened its longest underwater tunnel to vehicle traffic. The 6.5 ...

Netting 11,100 kg of fish was like shooting fish in a barrel

COX's Bazar, Bangladesh - On Monday morning, a group of fishermen captured almost 300 maunds (11,100 kg) of fish in ...

Powell lifts U.S. markets, Nasdaq adds 211 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked up the economy ...

FedEx: Omicron will lead to shipment delays, staff shortages

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Federal Express has warned that rising numbers of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant will lead to ...

