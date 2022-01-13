Thu, 13 Jan 2022

Buckingham Palace sets schedule for Queen's 70-year celebration

LONDON, England: Buckingham Palace has announced plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrating her 70 years on the throne, which ...

China says construction of space station will be completed in 2022

BEIJING, China: China plans to complete construction of its orbiting space station by the end of 2022, with more rocket ...

After years without rabies deaths, US sees slight jump in 2021

ATLANTA, Georgia: Three Americans, including a child who contracted rabies after being exposed to bats, died over a six-week period ...

Israeli HC to concur with IDF on death of 4 children on beach in Gaza

Israel's High Court of Justice is expected to support a decision to end an investigation into the bombing of several ...

Poland accuses EU of "illegal demands" over disciplining judges

WARSAW, Poland: Ahead of an 11th January European Union (EU) deadline for Warsaw to inform Brussels of how and when ...

US, Japan in joint declaration to respond to China's military threats

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States and Japan have expressed their concern over China's growing military power, and pledged to work ...

Stocks in Asia run into brick wall, Australian market the exception

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia came under pressure on Thursday, although the Australian market gained.U.S. inflation fears were ...

In U.S. $2.9 billion paid out to cash-strapped tenants in November

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Treasury Department has announced that states and localities paid out $2.9 billion of rental assistance in ...

Papa Johns plans to open over 1,350 stores in China

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: International pizza chain Papa Johns plans to open over 1,350 stores in South China by 2040, in partnership ...

Wall Street moves higher despite dollar dive

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved higher on Wednesday, in line with a global trend."The Nasdaq went down ...

Self-driving tractors are next big change for farmers

MOLINE, Illinois: Self-steering tractors are nothing new to Minnesota farmer Doug Nimz, who, four years ago, first used a new ...

Airbus delivers over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021

PARIS, France: Airbus delivered over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021, according to industry sources.Earlier this week, Reuters reported that ...

