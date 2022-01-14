Fri, 14 Jan 2022

International

Section
After ice block breaks from shore, 34 fishermen rescued in Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY, Wisconsin: At least 34 people were rescued after the ice they were fishing on broke off from the ...

President of Sicily decries vandalism of Scala dei Turchi cliffs

PALERMO, Sicily: An investigation has been launched after Sicily's famed Scala dei Turchi cliffs were vandalized overnight on January 7.The ...

Buckingham Palace sets schedule for Queen's 70-year celebration

LONDON, England: Buckingham Palace has announced plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrating her 70 years on the throne, which ...

China says construction of space station will be completed in 2022

BEIJING, China: China plans to complete construction of its orbiting space station by the end of 2022, with more rocket ...

After years without rabies deaths, US sees slight jump in 2021

ATLANTA, Georgia: Three Americans, including a child who contracted rabies after being exposed to bats, died over a six-week period ...

Israeli HC to concur with IDF on death of 4 children on beach in Gaza

Israel's High Court of Justice is expected to support a decision to end an investigation into the bombing of several ...

Business

Section
Major falls on Wall Street as technology shares tumble

NEW YORK, New York - Major falls in Amazon and Microsoft undermined U.S. stocks on Thursday.The technology sector took the ...

Whole Foods says rights violated in preventing staff to wear slogans

AUSTIN, Texas: In a court filing, Whole Foods has said that the U.S. forcing it to allow its employees to ...

Japan's Panasonic offers staff four day work week

TOKYO, Japan: Panasonic said it will offer its Japanese workers a four-day work week, in a bid to improve productivity ...

Stocks in Asia run into brick wall, Australian market the exception

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia came under pressure on Thursday, although the Australian market gained.U.S. inflation fears were ...

In U.S. $2.9 billion paid out to cash-strapped tenants in November

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Treasury Department has announced that states and localities paid out $2.9 billion of rental assistance in ...

Papa Johns plans to open over 1,350 stores in China

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: International pizza chain Papa Johns plans to open over 1,350 stores in South China by 2040, in partnership ...

