International

Section
China hosts Middle East foreign ministers in rare gathering

BEIJING, China: This week, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are visiting China for meetings with ...

As Covid increases, Chile begins fourth vaccine dose for vulnerable

SANTIAGO, Chile: As the number of daily COVID-19 cases continues rising, Chile has began administering a fourth vaccination dose to ...

Australian politicians gang up on Djokovic, want him out of country

MELBOURNE, NSW, Australia - The reputation of Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city was in tatters on Friday night after the sensational ...

Two PDF fighters killed 04 injured in Oak Pho Kanbaung encounter

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Monday, resistance fighters raided a prison labor camp near Myanmar's border with India, murdering an estimated ...

After ice block breaks from shore, 34 fishermen rescued in Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY, Wisconsin: At least 34 people were rescued after the ice they were fishing on broke off from the ...

President of Sicily decries vandalism of Scala dei Turchi cliffs

PALERMO, Sicily: An investigation has been launched after Sicily's famed Scala dei Turchi cliffs were vandalized overnight on January 7.The ...

Business

Section
Proposal claims insulation could save UK households 500 pounds a year

LONDON, England: According to the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG), made up of business organizations and charities, improved insulation could ...

Volatile day on Wall Street, Dow loses more than two hundred points

NEW YORK, New York - American and global stock markets traded lower on Friday as U.S. Treasury and European bond ...

Judge rules gruyere cheese name not owned by Europe's Gruyere region

RICHMOND, Virginia: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Gruyere cheese does not have to come from the Gruyere region ...

Chinese education company fires 60,000 due to government restrictions

BEIJING, China: In response to Beijing's sweeping overhaul of the private education industry, New Oriental Education, China's largest private education ...

Asian stocks slide while U.S. dollar correction accelerates

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Concerns about interest rate highs and mounting inflation kept buyers at bay on Asian markets on ...

Twitter, Reddit, Google parent get subpoenaed by Jan 6 House committee

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed Meta, Alphabet, Twitter, and ...

Movie Review

To Catch a Thief