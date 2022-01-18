QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan -- The death toll from a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Badghis has risen to 22, a provincial official said Tuesday.

"The latest figures by our local sources showed that 22 people died and five others were wounded following Monday's earthquake in Qadis district, the worst-hit area, " Baz Mohammad Sarwari, director of information and culture for Badghis province, told Xinhua. (Afghanistan-Earthquake-Death Toll)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired two tactical guided missiles on Monday to verify the accuracy of the weapon system under production, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

"The two tactical guided missiles launched in the western area of DPRK precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea," the report said. (DPRK-Missile Test)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- Australia recorded its highest ever number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as the outbreak continued to push up the hospitalization rates to record levels.

A total of 74 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the country's three worst-hit states, including 36 from New South Wales (NSW), a record high number the state has recorded in a single day. (Australia-COVID-19)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- A policeman and two armed robbers were killed while four others including two policemen injured during an exchange of fire between police and culprits in the country's capital city of Islamabad late Monday night, police sources said.

The incident occurred when a police team during a routine snap checking signaled two people riding on a motorcycle to stop, but one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the police, the sources told Xinhua. (Pakistan-Police-Firing)