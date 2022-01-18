Tue, 18 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

International

Former Denmark defense minister charged with leaking state secrets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: An official at the highest level of the Denmark government has been charged with leaking state secrets. Claus ...

West Australia's Onslow sets new high of 50.7 degrees Celsius

ONSLOW, West Australia: The sun appears to be mercilessly beating down on Onslow in West Australia, as the town registered ...

Suspicions on Russia as Ukraine websites suffer cyberattacks

KIEV, Ukraine: Many government websites in Ukraine have suffered cyberattacks, with the intruders posting the text, "Be afraid and wait ...

19 year-old Belgium completing solo flight round-the-world

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Zara Rutherford, a teenager from Belgium, is nearing the completion of a solo round-the-world flight. Rutherford, age 19, ...

FedEx asks US to let it install laser defenses to planes

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx is seeking permission to arm its cargo planes with defensive systems to thwart attacks by heat-seeking missiles. ...

Australians rejoice in potential death of Djokovic's sporting career

Not since the 1936 Olympics in Berlin has a government tried to prevent an athlete from competing in a sporting ...

Business

Mixed movements on Asian stock markets, greenback gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday in light trading. The U.S. dollar continued to correct ...

French ski season saved due to change in Covid rules for foreigners

PARIS, France: After Paris changed its travel restrictions, announcing that UK travellers would only need to present a negative Covid-19 ...

UK, India begin talks to expand trade

NEW DELHI, India: The first day of talks between the UK and India on a potential free trade agreement took ...

At auction, $3.3 million paid for single page of Spiderman comic

DALLAS, Texas: The original drawings of a single comic book page from a 1984 issue of Spiderman has sold for ...

Nikkei 225 advances more than two hundred points, Hang Seng slips

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher Monday, although the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lagged.The U.S. ...

Seeking money for programming, Netflix raises monthly price to $15.49

LOS ANGELES, California: Netflix has raised its monthly subscription price from $13.99 to $15.49 per month in the United States. ...

