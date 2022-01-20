Thu, 20 Jan 2022

5G cellular could be 'catastrophic' in aviation: US airline officials

CHICAGO, Illinois: According to U.S. airline officials, the introduction of a new 5G service could cause U.S. air traffic to ...

As British face inflation, government freezes BBC subscription fee

LONDON, England: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) faces a major financial setback following a recent announcement by the government to ...

US Supreme Court to rule on religious rights of football coach

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear an appeal from a former high school football coach who ...

US snow storm leaves thousands without power

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: The eastern United States was hit by a severe winter storm on January 16, packing heavy snow, ...

Norwegian Caribbean cruise remains in St. Martin as cruise canceled

PHILIPSBURG, St. Martin: Norwegian Cruise Line canceled, mid-voyage, a ten-day Caribbean cruise on the Norwegian Gem due to COVID-19, leaving ...

One of world's oldest gorillas put to sleep at Atlanta Zoo

ATLANTA, Georgia: Zoo Atlanta's gorilla, one of the oldest in captivity at 59 years, was euthanized on January 13 due ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks crumble again, dollar edges down

NEW YORK, New York - In the face of looming interest rate hikes, U.S. stock markets continued to shed weight ...

British Petroleum says EV charging to become profitable soon

LONDON, England: Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) has said that the use of its pulse electric vehicle chargers is "on ...

Amazon UK says it will accept Visa credit cards for purchases

LONDON, England: In a statement on January 17, Amazon UK said it has canceled plans to stop accepting Visa credit ...

Japanese stock markets records major falls

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. The biggest move was the Japanese market which saw ...

UK imports to Ireland fell, trade with N. Ireland up due to Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland: Since Brexit went into effect in 2020, Ireland has witnessed a 20 percent decline in goods exported from ...

At 3.45%, mortgage rates highest in US since pandemic struck

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a closely watched survey, U.S. mortgage rates have reached levels not seen since March 2020. In ...

