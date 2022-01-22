Sat, 22 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
30
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Water main break causes homes to be evacuated in Washington

BELLEVUE, Washington: Fire officials in Bellevue, Washington said two people escaped from a home that partially slid off its foundation ...

American foreign policy largely unchanged under Biden presidency

President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of President Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that ...

Researchers discover 4,500-year-old highway in Saudi Arabia

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia: Shedding light on the lives of the ancient inhabitants of Arabia, archaeologists from the University of Western ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks sink, Nasdaq Composite sheds 385 points

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets reeled on Friday as interest rates fell and oil prices dived.Technology shares ...

Promise of new 5G cellular includes greater speed, more data

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Telecom companies have rolled out 5G networks in various locations across the United States over ...

Orange harvests down 3 percent, juice prices to jump

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has said that this year's orange crop will produce a smaller yield ...

ASX slides more than two percent as Asian shares generally dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell almost across-the-board on Friday, with the biggest loser the ASX.The Australian All ...

Rising UK food costs pushing inflation to 30-year high

LONDON, England: Consumer prices in the UK have risen at their fastest rate in nearly 30 years, but experts warn ...

Ford, ADT launch antitheft technology for vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Co. and ADT, through a new joint venture called Canopy, are introducing two new vehicle security ...

Movie Review

The Day the Earth Caught Fire
Day the Earth Caught Fire