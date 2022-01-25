SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two unidentified missiles, believed to be cruise missiles, into the East Sea, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday citing unnamed military sources.

The South Korean military detected two unidentified missiles launched from the DPRK into the eastern waters on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

The launch of cruise missiles is not in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which ban Pyongyang from test-firing any ballistic missiles.

Earlier this month, the DPRK conducted four missile tests, including a hypersonic missile on Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on Jan. 14, and two tactical guided missiles on Jan. 17.