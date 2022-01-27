Thu, 27 Jan 2022

International

China again sends warplanes to Taiwan; US aircraft carriers enter area

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In its largest sortie in 2022, China sent 39 warplanes towards Taiwan on January 24, amidst tensions over ...

France appears to ensure Djokovic plays in French Open under new rules

PARIS, France: Under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, leading tennis player Novak Djokovic could be allowed ...

Lack of in-class learning blamed for drop in US high school graduates

WASHINGTON D.C.: The percentage of students graduating from U.S. high schools in 2021 plummeted in twenty states due to Covid ...

Researchers: Shark attacks increase after 3 years of decline

GAINESVILLE, Florida: Shark attacks soared worldwide in 2021.Research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch ...

African stowaway in wheel section found at Amsterdam airport

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Dutch military police have confirmed that a stowaway, a 22-year-old Kenyan man, was found alive in an aircraft's ...

Viking boats to be protected by UNESCO

PARIS, France: During the course of several thousand years, wooden sailing boats enabled North Europeans to expand their businesses, influence ...

Business

Stocks in Asia tumble, key Japanese index loses more than 3%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a bloody day on Asian markets on Thursday following gyrations on U.S. markets overnight.A ...

Ireland has 17th highest fuel prices in world, up one-third since 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has among the highest prices for petrol and diesel in the world.In the past year, fuel prices ...

U.S. stocks volatile as Fed signal interest rate hike in March

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. and global stocks had a volatile day Wednesday as investors digested possible Fed rate ...

Crystal Cruises ship avoids Miami docking due to unpaid fuel bill

MIAMI, Florida: A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers and crew onboard has been diverted to the Bahamas from its ...

Pay with Crypto at Pakistani's 'Chai Ada' in London

LONDON, UK - For the first time in the United Kingdom, a young Pakistani entrepreneur has opened a coffee shop ...

Asian stocks directionless, Nikkei 225 loses ninety-nine points

TOKYO, Japan - Fears of an early move by the Federal Reserve kept buyers at bay across Asia on Wednesday.In ...

