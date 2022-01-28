Fri, 28 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
29
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Dozens feared dead after boat capsizes off Florida

FORT PIERCE, Florida: The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off eastern Florida, with hopes of saving 39 missing ...

Thailand decriminalizes marijuana, unclear about recreational use

BANGKOK, Thailand: In a landmark move, Thailand, on January 25, emerged as the first Asian nation to decriminalize the use ...

China again sends warplanes to Taiwan; US aircraft carriers enter area

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In its largest sortie in 2022, China sent 39 warplanes towards Taiwan on January 24, amidst tensions over ...

France appears to ensure Djokovic plays in French Open under new rules

PARIS, France: Under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, leading tennis player Novak Djokovic could be allowed ...

Lack of in-class learning blamed for drop in US high school graduates

WASHINGTON D.C.: The percentage of students graduating from U.S. high schools in 2021 plummeted in twenty states due to Covid ...

Researchers: Shark attacks increase after 3 years of decline

GAINESVILLE, Florida: Shark attacks soared worldwide in 2021.Research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch ...

Business

Section
In bid to move supply chain to US, Intel to build chip plant in Ohio

SANTA CLARA, California: Chip maker Intel has announced that it will invest more than $20 billion in two new chip ...

Wild ride on Wall Street, particularly for tech stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had another wild ride Thursday, scaling great heights and then nosediving. "Yesterday's FOMC ...

Facebook parent developing supercomputer to enter new computing age

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook's parent company, Meta, has announced the creation of what it believes is among the fastest artificial ...

Casino plans to build in UAE in Gulf region

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE: Ras al-Khaimah, one of the UAE's seven emirates, has announced the signing of a multibillion-dollar agreement with ...

Stocks in Asia tumble, key Japanese index loses more than 3%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a bloody day on Asian markets on Thursday following gyrations on U.S. markets overnight.A ...

Ireland has 17th highest fuel prices in world, up one-third since 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has among the highest prices for petrol and diesel in the world.In the past year, fuel prices ...

Movie Review

Bowling for Columbine