PYONGYANG, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a test-fire of a long-range cruise missile and test-fire of a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The weapon tests were guided by the Department of the Munitions Industry of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the Academy of Defence Science, the report said.

In the test-fire for updating the long-range cruise missile system conducted on Tuesday, two long-range cruise missiles flew over the East Sea of Korea to hit the target island about 1,800 km away, KCNA said.

During Thursday's test, the power of the conventional warhead for the surface-to-surface tactical guided missile was confirmed, with two tactical guided missiles precisely hitting the target island, it added.

Thursday's test-fire is the sixth missile test Pyongyang has conducted since Jan. 5. The previous tests include hypersonic missiles, railway-borne ballistic missiles, tactical guided missiles and cruise missiles.