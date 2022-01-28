Fri, 28 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
29
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
EU nations warned of falling behind in building 5G mobile networks

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A European Union watchdog, the European Court of Auditors (ECA), has warned that the EU faces considerable economic ...

Dozens feared dead after boat capsizes off Florida

FORT PIERCE, Florida: The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off eastern Florida, with hopes of saving 39 missing ...

Thailand decriminalizes marijuana, unclear about recreational use

BANGKOK, Thailand: In a landmark move, Thailand, on January 25, emerged as the first Asian nation to decriminalize the use ...

China again sends warplanes to Taiwan; US aircraft carriers enter area

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In its largest sortie in 2022, China sent 39 warplanes towards Taiwan on January 24, amidst tensions over ...

France appears to ensure Djokovic plays in French Open under new rules

PARIS, France: Under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, leading tennis player Novak Djokovic could be allowed ...

Lack of in-class learning blamed for drop in US high school graduates

WASHINGTON D.C.: The percentage of students graduating from U.S. high schools in 2021 plummeted in twenty states due to Covid ...

Business

Section
Australian and Japanese share markets in strong advances

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded Friday with most of the major indices making solid gains.The Nikkei 225 ...

Bengali hospital bags world's best new building award

SATKHIRA, Bangladesh - The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has recognized an 80-bed Bangladeshi hospital in the coastal area ...

In bid to move supply chain to US, Intel to build chip plant in Ohio

SANTA CLARA, California: Chip maker Intel has announced that it will invest more than $20 billion in two new chip ...

Wild ride on Wall Street, particularly for tech stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had another wild ride Thursday, scaling great heights and then nosediving. "Yesterday's FOMC ...

Facebook parent developing supercomputer to enter new computing age

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook's parent company, Meta, has announced the creation of what it believes is among the fastest artificial ...

Casino plans to build in UAE in Gulf region

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE: Ras al-Khaimah, one of the UAE's seven emirates, has announced the signing of a multibillion-dollar agreement with ...

Movie Review

Bowling for Columbine