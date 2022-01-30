North Korea has reportedly conducted its 7th missile launch so far this year

The reported missile launch took place on Sunday morning local time, South Korea's military reported, noting that the suspected missile was fired towards the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang has tested multiple missiles of various types so far this year, with Sunday's launch becoming seventh for the reclusive nation in just one month.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang claimed to have test-fired surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles on Thursday and two long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday.

Tuesday's test drew condemnation from Washington, which accused North Korea of violating the UN Security Council resolutions. Cruise missiles are not expressly banned under UN resolutions on North Korea. However, Pyongyang is prohibited from launching ballistic missiles.

In addition to firing short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as part of its recent flurry of launches, North Korea also claimed to have conducted tests of hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

(RT.com)