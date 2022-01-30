Sun, 30 Jan 2022

International

New Jordan policy sees army kill 27 drug smugglers at Syrian border

AMMAN, Jordan: The Jordanian military said this week that its troops killed 27 suspected smugglers attempting to enter from neighboring ...

World Bank to finance purchase of electricity for Lebanon

AMMAN, Jordan: To assist during its crippling energy crisis, Lebanon has signed agreements to purchase electricity from Jordan transmitted via ...

Africa officials see less resistance to Covid vaccine, more vaccinated

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: John Nkengasong, heading the African Union's public health agency, Africa CDC, notified reporting teams on January 27 ...

Snow storm closes much of Greece, including Athens

ATHENS, Greece: A severe snowstorm that swept across the Mediterranean region has stranded thousands of motorists on a motorway in ...

EU nations warned of falling behind in building 5G mobile networks

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A European Union watchdog, the European Court of Auditors (ECA), has warned that the EU faces considerable economic ...

Dozens feared dead after boat capsizes off Florida

FORT PIERCE, Florida: The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off eastern Florida, with hopes of saving 39 missing ...

Business

Samsung says supply chain challenges continue, expects 2022 recovery

SEOUL, South Korea: Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone manufacturer, said the company predicted a recovery in ...

Fed moving towards March interest rate hike to slow inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Reserve Bank is intensifying its efforts to fight the ongoing surge in inflation in the U.S.This ...

Musk predicts 50% growth in Tesla sales in 2022

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the electric carmaker, which reported a record $5.5 billion in ...

Nasdaq ends week with solid 418 points gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Friday with all the major indices racking up solid gains. The ...

GM to spend $7 billion on Michigan EV car, battery plants

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors Co. has announced that it will invest nearly $7 billion in electric vehicle and battery production ...

With Walmart investment, vertical farming startup Plenty sees growth

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart will become the first major U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming, after announcing it ...

