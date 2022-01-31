Mon, 31 Jan 2022

International

Epic fightback from Rafael Nadal earns him 21st Grand Slam

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Social media is full of praise for Rafael Nadal after his epic come-from-behind win against Daniil ...

US warns of end of Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has threatened to stop the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Western Europe ...

New Jordan policy sees army kill 27 drug smugglers at Syrian border

AMMAN, Jordan: The Jordanian military said this week that its troops killed 27 suspected smugglers attempting to enter from neighboring ...

World Bank to finance purchase of electricity for Lebanon

AMMAN, Jordan: To assist during its crippling energy crisis, Lebanon has signed agreements to purchase electricity from Jordan transmitted via ...

Africa officials see less resistance to Covid vaccine, more vaccinated

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: John Nkengasong, heading the African Union's public health agency, Africa CDC, notified reporting teams on January 27 ...

Snow storm closes much of Greece, including Athens

ATHENS, Greece: A severe snowstorm that swept across the Mediterranean region has stranded thousands of motorists on a motorway in ...

Business

US sales of new homes jumps to highest level in 10 months

CHICAGO, Illinois: In December, sales of new single family homes rose to their highest level in 10 months, with the ...

Airbus to charter Beluga XL 'whale plane' to haul cargo worldwide

PARIS, France: Airbus has said it will charter its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes, to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized ...

Samsung says supply chain challenges continue, expects 2022 recovery

SEOUL, South Korea: Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone manufacturer, said the company predicted a recovery in ...

Fed moving towards March interest rate hike to slow inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Reserve Bank is intensifying its efforts to fight the ongoing surge in inflation in the U.S.This ...

Musk predicts 50% growth in Tesla sales in 2022

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the electric carmaker, which reported a record $5.5 billion in ...

Nasdaq ends week with solid 418 points gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Friday with all the major indices racking up solid gains. The ...

