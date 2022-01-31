LISBON -- Portugal's ruling Socialist Party led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa has won the parliamentary election, garnering 42.1 percent out of 92.6 percent votes counted, according to preliminary results.

The defiant Social Democratic Party (PSD) stood second place.

"It was a great electoral campaign, it was a unique opportunity for everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, it surpassed everything that had been done," said Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. (Portugal-Elections)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The evaluation test-fire of Hwasong 12-type ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile was conducted Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reported.

Under a plan of the Academy of Defence Science, the Second Economy Commission and other institutions concerned, the test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate the missile being produced and deployed and to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon system, according to the report. (DPRK-Missile)

- - - -

BAGHDAD -- A total of six Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Sunday in an airstrike in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said.

Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi forces carried out an airstrike on an IS hideout near the village of Sheikh Yunis in the west of the provincial capital Mosul, some 400 km north of Baghdad, Yahia Rasoul, spokesperson of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement. (Iraq-Airstrike-IS)

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- At least 18 people have been killed due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Governor Joao Doria reported on Sunday.

"I am following with great sadness the damage caused by the heavy rains. My solidarity is with the families and friends of the 18 victims. We are working on rescues and I have authorized the release of resources to help those affected," Doria said on social media. (Brazil-Sao Paulo-Heavy Rains)