Tue, 01 Feb 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
31
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
US nurses charged with earning $1.5M by selling fake vaccine cards

AMITYVILLE, New York: Two nurses on Long Island have been charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and collecting more ...

Five die, 6 swim to safety after boats collide in Bangladesh

CHANDPUR, Bangladesh - On Monday, at least five people were killed in a collision between two cargo boats on the ...

US reports $770 million stolen from public in 2021 thru social media

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Federal Trade Commission published this week called social media a "gold mine for scammers." ...

Lottery worth $421M won with single ticket from California

LOS ANGELES, California: A single ticket holder in California won the U.S. Mega Millions' $421 million jackpot on January 28. ...

Epic fightback from Rafael Nadal earns him 21st Grand Slam

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Social media is full of praise for Rafael Nadal after his epic come-from-behind win against Daniil ...

US warns of end of Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has threatened to stop the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Western Europe ...

Business

Section
Mixed day on Asian stock markets Tuesday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday.The Australian All Ordinaries rallied44.54 points or 0.61 percent, to ...

Fitch upgrades Ireland debt rating, notes restrained spending

LONDON, England: As Ireland continues recovering from the ravages of the Covid lockdown, ratings agency Fitch has upgraded the country's ...

US natural gas prices jump 75% in single day rise

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. natural gas future prices surged 72 percent on January 27 amidst forecasts for colder ...

U.S., global stocks surge, Dow Jones gain 406 points

NEW YORK, New York - Sharemarkets in the United States and around the world came to life on Monday, racking ...

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance to manufacture 35 electric models

PARIS, France: The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance has announced plans to introduce 35 electric vehicle (EV) models by 2030, at ...

Indian woman exposes Bengali diplomat's obscene audios, videos

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The foreign ministry has summoned a Bangladeshi diplomat stationed at the deputy high commission in Kolkata after ...

Movie Review

Kong: Skull Island