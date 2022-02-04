Fri, 04 Feb 2022

International

ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi killed by U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - The United States on Thursday announced the killing of ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in a ...

Italian President cancels planned retirement, elected to second term

ROME, Italy: Italian President Sergio Mattarella has cancelled his upcoming retirement and was re-elected to a second seven-year term as ...

UK 80 year-old says he drove without license, insurance for 70 years

BULWELL, England: An 80 year-old man has admitted to police that he drove for over 70 years without holding a ...

UN: 2,000 Houthi child soldiers killed in Yemen in 2020-2021

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Some 1,500 children recruited by Yemen's Houthi rebels died in fighting in 2020, as well ...

At least 3 dead in New York; over 100K lost power during winter storm

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A "historic nor'easter" unleashed its fury on parts of the Northeast, burying the region in ...

UK on guard against cyber attacks as Russia threatens Ukraine

LONDON, England: The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued new guidance, urging UK organisations to tighten their defences, to ...

Business

Study finds electric vehicles least likely to catch fire in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Electric vehicles are less likely to catch fire, compared to gasoline or hybrid vehicles, according ...

Nasdaq neared worst-ever January, saved by last day gains

NEW YORK CITY, New York: On January 31, U.S. stocks closed higher at the end of a volatile month for ...

Asian stocks mixed, as Chinese and Hong Kong markets remain closed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were lower Thursday although in South Korea there was strong demand in the ...

Kia recall over airbag problems covers 410,000 cars

SEOUL, South Korea: Due to concerns about airbags that may not deploy during a crash, Kia is recalling more than ...

Nasdaq Composite adds 72 points in modest U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - There was a broad-based recovery on Wall Street Wednesday with demand for technology stocks inspiring ...

Businesses protest NYC law requiring salaries be listed on job ads

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Beginning in spring, a New York City law will require companies to reveal salary ranges ...

