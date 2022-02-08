Tue, 08 Feb 2022

Reno goes one month without rain, breaks record from 1892

RENO, Nevada: Reno, Nevada recorded no rain during the entire month of January, breaking a record that goes back some ...

China says Olympic athletes speaking out face 'punishment'

BEIJING, China: A Chinese official has announced that there will be "punishment" for Olympic athletes if they speak out on ...

Mississippi governor signs bill legalizing medical marijuana

JACKSON, Mississippi: Joining 36 other U.S. states, Mississippi legalized marijuana for medical use on February 2, after Governor Tate Reeves ...

Bill to outlaw Apple, Google monopolies moving thru U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a landslide vote, the bipartisan Open App Markets bill targeting the "twin monopolies" of Apple and Google ...

Claiming harm to dogs, Norway bans breeding of bulldogs, spaniels

OSLO, Norway: Norway's Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels violates ...

RAF jets scramble after Russian aircraft spotted in Scotland

LONDON, England: Royal Air Force (RAF) jets intercepted four Russian military aircraft flying north of Scotland.Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth ...

EU-US trade in shell fish to restart after 10-year freeze

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union and the United States have settled a ten-year dispute and will resume trade in oysters, ...

Bill to increase US computer chip production passes in House

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to increase production of semiconductor chips in the United ...

Shanghai Stock Exchange moves higher after one week break

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made modest losses on Monday. China's mainland markets however jumped sharply after returning ...

29.7 millions have more than 36 million internet connections in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal - The Nepal Telecommunications Authority, the country's telecom regulator, reports that Nepal's number of internet users has surpassed ...

NBC reports all Super Bowl 2022 ad slots sold out

NEW YORK CITY, New York: NBC has sold out all ad time for Super Bowl LVI across NBC, Telemundo and ...

Tesla's Texas Gigafactory to require 2,500 homes

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, the company's electric automotive plant, is generating employment in the city of Austin and bringing ...

