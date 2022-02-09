Wed, 09 Feb 2022

Fog in Statesville

Eight dead in Austria following avalanches

TYROL, Austria: Eight people have died in avalanches in the Austrian state of Tyrol, police officials announced.More than 50 avalanches ...

Beijing 22 a chance for diplomacy, but diplomats stay away

Much has been made of the "diplomatic boycott" by the United States and its allies of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. ...

Reno goes one month without rain, breaks record from 1892

RENO, Nevada: Reno, Nevada recorded no rain during the entire month of January, breaking a record that goes back some ...

China says Olympic athletes speaking out face 'punishment'

BEIJING, China: A Chinese official has announced that there will be "punishment" for Olympic athletes if they speak out on ...

Mississippi governor signs bill legalizing medical marijuana

JACKSON, Mississippi: Joining 36 other U.S. states, Mississippi legalized marijuana for medical use on February 2, after Governor Tate Reeves ...

Bill to outlaw Apple, Google monopolies moving thru U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a landslide vote, the bipartisan Open App Markets bill targeting the "twin monopolies" of Apple and Google ...

Asian sharemarkets have mixed day Tuesday, Nikkei 225 adds 36 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger Tuesday, although the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sold off.The ...

Russia retaliates for German actions by shutting down Deutsche Welle

BERLIN, Germany: Germany's culture minister has condemned Russia's decision to shut down the Moscow bureau of international public broadcaster Deutsche ...

At record $1.6 billion, New York now top betting state in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With residents placing more than $1.6 billion worth of bets on mobile betting apps since ...

Wall Street choppiness marks beginning of new week

NEW YORK, New York - After five consecutive weeks of losses, American stock markets began the new week Monday, with ...

EU-US trade in shell fish to restart after 10-year freeze

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union and the United States have settled a ten-year dispute and will resume trade in oysters, ...

Bill to increase US computer chip production passes in House

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to increase production of semiconductor chips in the United ...

McCabe & Mrs. Miller