Fri, 11 Feb 2022

News RELEASES

International

Hawaiian couple told to pay $18,000 electric bill for street lights

WAIANAE, Hawaii: A Hawaiian couple, Desha-Ann and Rashann Kealoha, have received an $18,000 electricity bill after their electric company said ...

China issues support of Argentina's Falklands claim

LONDON, England: As relations between London and Beijing remain strained, the UK has rejected a statement from China affirming its ...

Indian province bans hijabs in schools prompting protests

NEW DELHI, India: India's southern Karnataka state has closed schools following protests, after some schools refused entry to students wearing ...

US Navy seeks solution after thousands sickened by fuel leak

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii: The U.S. Navy is scrambling to repair its drinking water facilities at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after fuel ...

After 4 days in office, scandal brings down Peru Prime Minister

LIMA, Peru: Peruvian Prime Minister Hctor Valer has announced that he will step down only four days after becoming prime ...

425 Roman skeletons uncovered at British construction site

LONDON, England: Archeologists in southern England have discovered some 40 beheaded skeletons among the remains of 425 bodies found in ...

Business

U.S. stocks hit the skids, Dow Jones industrials drop 526 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shattered on Thursday following the worst monthly inflation rate in four decades.The U.S. ...

Manufacturers seek to stop dealers charging excess fees for new cars

DETROIT, Michigan: The publishers of Edmunds, which has compiled a list of the top ten vehicles with the largest market ...

European Union says it will fund plan to manufacture chips in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union has announced a $48 billion plan, knowns as the "Chips Act," allowing Europe to become ...

Stocks in Asia fail to extend gains, markets finish mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were split on Thursday. In Japan, South Korea, and Australia, the main indices ...

Australia to reopen borders to vaccinated international tourists

CANBERRA, Australia: For the first time in almost two years Australia will reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists and other ...

Chip shortage means Ford suspends auto production at 8 factories

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company plans to suspend or cut production at eight of its factories due to the shortage ...

Movie Review

