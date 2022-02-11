Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
WAIANAE, Hawaii: A Hawaiian couple, Desha-Ann and Rashann Kealoha, have received an $18,000 electricity bill after their electric company said ...
LONDON, England: As relations between London and Beijing remain strained, the UK has rejected a statement from China affirming its ...
NEW DELHI, India: India's southern Karnataka state has closed schools following protests, after some schools refused entry to students wearing ...
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii: The U.S. Navy is scrambling to repair its drinking water facilities at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after fuel ...
LIMA, Peru: Peruvian Prime Minister Hctor Valer has announced that he will step down only four days after becoming prime ...
LONDON, England: Archeologists in southern England have discovered some 40 beheaded skeletons among the remains of 425 bodies found in ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shattered on Thursday following the worst monthly inflation rate in four decades.The U.S. ...
DETROIT, Michigan: The publishers of Edmunds, which has compiled a list of the top ten vehicles with the largest market ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union has announced a $48 billion plan, knowns as the "Chips Act," allowing Europe to become ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were split on Thursday. In Japan, South Korea, and Australia, the main indices ...
CANBERRA, Australia: For the first time in almost two years Australia will reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists and other ...
DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company plans to suspend or cut production at eight of its factories due to the shortage ...